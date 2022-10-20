Watch: Crazy celebrations in Netherlands' camp after UAE stun Namibia in dramatic fashion at T20 World Cup

After Namibia had upset Sri Lanka with a win by 55 runs in the first match of the T20 World Cup, it was expected that the Asian team will have a difficult road ahead as it eyed a spot in the Super 12. However, in a dramatic turnaround, Sri Lanka became the first among the eight qualifier teams to enter the stage! On the other hand, Namibia's loss against UAE led to their ouster from the tournament and The Netherlands, instead, qualified for the Super 12 stage.

With two wins in three matches, Netherlands were relying on Namibia's loss to UAE in order to qualify for the next stage of the marquee tournament; in a dramatic end to the final match of Group A, that's exactly what happened. The UAE held their nerves to deny Namibia a comeback win, beating the side by 7 runs.

Several Netherlands' cricketers were keeping tabs on the match between Namibia and UAE and were seen celebrating wildly in a now-viral video.

A brilliant half century by opener Muhammad Waseem and unbeaten 43 runs off 29 balls by captain Chundangapoyil Rizwan helped UAE post 148-3 in 20 overs. In reply, Namibia had a terrible start as they lost seven wickets for just 69 runs. However, a gritty half century by David Wiese brought them closer to the target. Wiese's innings went in vain as his team lost the match by seven runs in the end. UAE's Muhammad Waseem was declared player of the match.

In Group A of the qualifiers, both Sri Lanka and Netherlands finished with four points each after two wins in three games. Sri Lanka topped the group with a better net run rate. The Asian nation will now compete with England, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan and the second-ranked qualifier from Group B in the Super 12 stage.

Meanwhile, Netherlands will play alongside India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the top-ranked qualifier from Group B in the Super 12 stage.

