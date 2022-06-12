Watch: Dasun Shanaka hands Australia a stunning defeat in 'one of the best T20I finishes ever witnessed'

It was one of the most dramatic finishes to a T20I in recent history during the third and final match of the series between Sri Lanka and Australia. Chasing a 177-run target, Sri Lanka were 118/6 at the end of the 17th over, requiring another 59 runs to win in merely 18 balls. However, Dasun Shanaka, then, played a captain's knock as he slammed Josh Hazlewood for 21 runs in the next over, slammed three more boundaries in Jhye Richardson's penultimate over of the innings, and hit 4, 4, 6 off three successive deliveries against Kane before a wide eventually handed Sri Lanka a thrilling victory in the game.

Shanaka remained unbeaten on 54 off just 25 deliveries, slamming five fours and four sixes in his match-winning innings. Chamika Karunaratne, his partner and no.8 in the Sri Lankan batting order, also made a key contribution as he remained unbeaten on 14 off 10 balls, hitting two important boundaries.

Watch the final ball of the innings and the celebrations that followed among the crowd and the players after the home side's dramatic win at the Palleke International Stadium:

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who is the bowling strategy coach for the side for the white-ball series against Australia, took to Twitter to express his emotions after the thrilling win.

“One of the best T20I finishes I’ve ever witnessed. That was some brutal hitting skip @dasunshanaka1. Timed the innings perfectly. Keep playing like this and the team will follow. Good to carry some momentum into the ODIs,” wrote Malinga.

Sri Lanka had already conceded a series loss in T20Is, losing the first two games of the three-match series; however, the comeback victory in the final game will provide the home team with a much-needed momentum when they take on the Aussies in the five-match ODI series, starting from June 14.

The first two matches will take place in Pallekele, and the teams will then move to Colombo for the remaining three.

