Watch: David Warner sends hilarious message to broadcaster via stump mic during SL vs AUS 2nd Test

The broadcasters of Sri Lanka vs Australia Test series picked up a very amusing moment during the second day's play of the second Test match, being contested at Galle. With the stump mic being one of the great new innovations of the game, from both the perspective of umpiring reviews and for the entertainment of fans, David Warner used it for a completely different purpose: to convey a message to the commentary team.

Coming in right before the close of play, with Kusal Mendis well-set in the 80s, the fresh-in Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews complained about his line of sight being interrupted by the individuals roaming around in the press boxes above the sightscreen — in particular, Australian journalist Geoff Lemon, who was wearing a highly visible yellow shirt.

Mathews must have reported the hindrance this was causing to his vision of the ball that late in the day, and having spoken to the Australian batter, Warner took the opportunity to have some fun at the expense of Lemon, whom he recognized.

Speaking right into the stump mic, Warner said “Broadcast, can you tell Geoff Lemon to sit down, in the yellow. Batsman is frustrated, please.” It was a moment that got some laughs from the commentators and the media box, but would ultimately be harmless, as the final over of the day was bowled towards the end where Lemon was standing in his colourful attire, outside the batters' line of sight.

Lemon, who has covered and written several books about this decade of Australian cricket, took it in good spirit from the fun-loving Warner, picked up smiling by the cameras, and also coming back at Warner with a retort to the entire situation on Twitter, downplaying the brightness of the shirt he had been wearing.

Sri Lanka ended day 2 on 184/2, with Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendia both contributing 80s. Karunaratne was dismissed late in the day, and day 3 got off to a poor start as well, with Mendis departing early. Sri Lanka are still chasing down Australia’s first innings total of 364, which included centuries by Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, as well as a 6-fer for debutant spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

