Watch: Debutant Mavi breathes fire, destroys Sri Lanka batter's middle stump to pick maiden India wicket in 1st T20I

Making his presence felt in his debut game for Hardik Pandya-led Team India on Tuesday, speed merchant Shivam Mavi rattled the stumps of Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka during the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Speedster Mavi made his T20I debut alongside Indian opener Shubman Gill in the 1st T20I between the Asian giants.

Youngster Mavi was introduced into the bowling attack by stand-in skipper Pandya, who kickstarted India's proceedings in the 1st T20I against the Dasun Shanaka-led side at the Wankhede Stadium. Breathing fire on his debut match for the Men In Blue, pacer Mavi dismissed Sri Lanka opener Nissanka to open his account in international cricket.

After conceding two boundaries in his first over, Mavi managed to beat opener Nissanka on the drive to register his first-ever wicket in the shortest format. Mavi bowled a peach of a delivery which went through the gate and rattled Nissanka's stumps in the 2nd over. A video of Mavi's first-ever international wicket was also shared by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Here's how pacer Mavi bagged his first wicket in international cricket with a magical delivery at the Wankhede Stadium.

All 👀 towards the 1st Mastercard #INDvSL T20I where we are witnessing some 🎇🎆!

#BelieveInBlue as #TeamIndia look to finish on a high 👉 LIVE NOW on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! pic.twitter.com/gjNMH1E1zW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 3, 2023

What a debut! — VK18 (@SG_1511) January 3, 2023

Talking more about the match, Mavi bagged his second wicket in the fourth over when the debutant got the better of Dhananjaya de Silva. Visitors Sri Lanka were reduced to 24-2 in 4 overs when Mavi completed a brace of wickets in the 1st T20I against the Islanders. While Mavi recorded an eventful debut in T20I cricket, opener Gill had a forgetful day at the office as the star batter was dismissed for 7 off 5 balls in the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka. Indian opener Ishan Kishan scored 37 off 29 balls while middle-order batter Deepak Hooda top-scored for Rohit Sharma-less India in the 1st T20I of the three-match series. Riding on Hooda's unbeaten 41 off 23 balls and Axar Patel's quick-fire 31 off 20 balls, Pandya-led Team India managed to post 162-5 in 20 overs.

