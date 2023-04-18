Watch: Deepak Chahar leaves seat in fear after MS Dhoni’s shadow practice nearly takes his head off

MS Dhoni has been in sublime form in the ongoing IPL 2023, or rather at his formidable best. Despite being out of international action for three years and out of cricketing action for almost a year, Dhoni returned to his finest form in this season, scoring 59 runs in just 28 balls across five innings at a strike rate of 210.71, laced with six maximums and two boundaries. Dhoni's form has become a nightmare for the bowlers, once again, and Deepak Chahar got a glimpse of it on Monday which left him frightened.

MS Dhoni does shadow practice

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It happened right before CSK fans at the Chinnaswamy went berserk at Dhoni's entrance in the final over of CSK's innings. The Chennai captain was spotted shadow practicing before stepping out onto the field for his knock. And while Dhoni had his focus completely on his practice, he did not notice Chahar sitting right there as the bat swung past the latter's head. Chahar felt frightened and immediately got off his seat and walked away as Dhoni remained unfazed.

Watch the video below…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhoni walked in after Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed with two balls to spare. But Glenn Maxwell bowled the penultimate delivery brilliantly as Dhoni managed only a single. However, the onslaught from Shivam Dube and Devon Conway was enough for Chennai, who posted a 227-run target against RCB, their highest in IPL history in the Southern Derby.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Maxwell threatened to pull off the chase successfully on that belter of a track in Bengaluru, but the home team eventually fell eight runs short, succumbing to a third loss in their IPL 2023 season.

As for Chahar, he had injured his hamstring again during a match last week and had limped off the field after completing an over. He was taken for scans but CSK have not made an official statement on the extent of his injury and on his possible return for selection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON