Watch: Deepak Hooda's massive six almost hits Ravi Shastri, Mike Atherton in commentary box in India vs England 1st T20I

Team India took on England in the first of three T20Is in Southampton on Thursday. Rohit Sharma made a return to the side after recovering from Covid-19, as he led the Indian team after over two months; while other first-team stars like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah didn't feature in the game, the likes of Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya impressed with their performances in the Indian innings. Also Read | Hardik Pandya puts up incredible all-round show, emulates Yuvraj Singh with rare double against England

India played with an aggressive approach from ball one and posted their second-highest score in Powerplay (66/2) on English soil. After Rohit Sharma fell on a brisk 24, Deepak Hooda took charge of the Indian innings; he began his run-scoring with two successive sixes, and eventually ended with an important 33 off just 17 deliveries.

However, a rather hilarious incident took place early in Hooda's innings, when one of his sixes almost hit the commentary box where former India head coach Ravi Shastri and Mike Atherton were on air. Both former cricketers had to duck the ball as it went past the commentary box.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya slammed a half-century (51) while Suryakumar Yadav also scored an explosive 39 off just 19 balls to take India's score to 198/8 in 20 overs. India had won the toss and opted to bat in Southampton.

For England, Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers as he registered impressive figures of 2/23 in his four overs.

In the run-chase, Jos Buttler perished for a golden duck, just five balls into England's chase, when he was bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hardik then picked up three quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 33-4.

Harry Brook (28) and Moeen Alli, 36 from 20 balls, hammered their share of boundaries to briefly give England renewed hope. But they folded for 148 in response to India's imposing total.

The second T20I of the series takes place at Edgbaston.

