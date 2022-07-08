Home / Cricket / Watch: Deepak Hooda's massive six almost hits Ravi Shastri, Mike Atherton in commentary box in India vs England 1st T20I
Watch: Deepak Hooda's massive six almost hits Ravi Shastri, Mike Atherton in commentary box in India vs England 1st T20I

  • Deepak Hooda scored a brisk 33 off 17 deliveries in the 1st T20I of the series, and began his innings with two successive sixes.
Deepak Hooda in action against England(Twitter)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 08:21 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India took on England in the first of three T20Is in Southampton on Thursday. Rohit Sharma made a return to the side after recovering from Covid-19, as he led the Indian team after over two months; while other first-team stars like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah didn't feature in the game, the likes of Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya impressed with their performances in the Indian innings. Also Read | Hardik Pandya puts up incredible all-round show, emulates Yuvraj Singh with rare double against England

India played with an aggressive approach from ball one and posted their second-highest score in Powerplay (66/2) on English soil. After Rohit Sharma fell on a brisk 24, Deepak Hooda took charge of the Indian innings; he began his run-scoring with two successive sixes, and eventually ended with an important 33 off just 17 deliveries.

However, a rather hilarious incident took place early in Hooda's innings, when one of his sixes almost hit the commentary box where former India head coach Ravi Shastri and Mike Atherton were on air. Both former cricketers had to duck the ball as it went past the commentary box.

WATCH:

Earlier, Hardik Pandya slammed a half-century (51) while Suryakumar Yadav also scored an explosive 39 off just 19 balls to take India's score to 198/8 in 20 overs. India had won the toss and opted to bat in Southampton.

For England, Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers as he registered impressive figures of 2/23 in his four overs.

In the run-chase, Jos Buttler perished for a golden duck, just five balls into England's chase, when he was bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hardik then picked up three quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 33-4.

Harry Brook (28) and Moeen Alli, 36 from 20 balls, hammered their share of boundaries to briefly give England renewed hope. But they folded for 148 in response to India's imposing total.

The second T20I of the series takes place at Edgbaston.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

deepak hooda team india india vs england + 1 more
