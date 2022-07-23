Watch: Dhawan hilariously attempts push-ups after impressive fielding effort during 1st ODI, fans at stadium go crazy

Team India's star opener Shikhar Dhawan is known for his light-hearted presence on the field. Dhawan, who is leading the team in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies, remained his true self even in the leadership role as he drew laughter from teammates and commentators alike with a hilarious antic during the West Indies innings. The incident took place in the 37th over of the game when Windies' Brandon King played a backfoot punch against Yuzvendra Chahal.

It was a strong shot from King but found Dhawan at the cover position, who had to dive to collect the ball. However, before the Indian captain got up, he hilariously attempted a couple of push-ups before bursting into laughter. The commentators on-air also let out a chuckle at Dhawan's antics.

Watch:

Dhawan had earlier put up a brilliant show with the bat, as he top-scored in the Indian innings with a gritty knock of 97. The Indian captain forged a 119-run stand with young opener Shubman Gill (64), and then added another 94 runs with Shreyas Iyer (54). Dhawan's innings ended merely 3 runs short off of a century after Shamarh Brooks took a brilliant catch at short-third man position to send the Indian captain back to the pavilion.

This is Dhawan's first captaincy assignment with the Indian team since the side's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka last year, where the left-handed opener had led a similar second-string squad. Incidentally, Rahul Dravid was then India's interim head coach for the tour.

Dhawan is only a part of the ODI squad, having lost his place in the shortest format of the game due to the emergence of youngster Ishan Kishan in the role, in addition to KL Rahul who holds the first-choice spot alongside captain Rohit Sharma. However, the Indian selectors continue to place their faith on Dhawan in ODIs, and the 97-run knock in the first match of the series puts the opener in good stead as he aims to cement a berth for the World Cup next year.

