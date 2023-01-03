Watch: Dravid, Hardik, Suryakumar, Gill share emotional 'miss you' message for 'fighter' Rishabh Pant

With Rishabh Pant currently out of action due to a horror car accident last week, Rahul Dravid and members of the Indian cricket team wished the wicketkeeper-batter a speedy recovery ahead of their T20I series vs Sri Lanka. Team India will begin their 2023 with three T20Is scheduled to begin from Tuesday, and the side will be without senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. For the three-match series, Hardik Pandya has been appointed as captain, with Suryakumar Yadav as his deputy.

Pant is currently undergoing treatment and recovery in Dehradun's Max Hospital. He suffered injuries, which include multiple cuts and bruises on his body. The 25-year-old also received a ligament tear on his right knee.

In a video posted by BCCI, head coach Dravid said, "Rishabh, hope you are doing well. Hope you get well soon. Over the last one year, I have had the privilege of watching you play some of the greatest innings in Indian Test history. Whenever we have been in difficult situations, you have got the character to get ourselves out of very difficult situations. This is one such challenge, I know you are gonna bounce back like you have done so many times this year. Look forward to having you back soon buddy."

Meanwhile, Pant's India teammate Hardik had a special message and said, "Hi Rishabh, just wanted to wish you a speedy recovery. I know you have been a fighter and things are not the way you would have liked, but life is life. You will break all the doors and make a comeback as you have always done. My love and wishes are with you. The whole team and nation are behind you."

Dravid and Pandya were also joined by the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Here is the full video:

💬 💬 You are a fighter. Get well soon 🤗 #TeamIndia wish @RishabhPant17 a speedy recovery 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/oVgp7TliUY — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023

Pant will be missing the Test series vs Australia in February-March, and 'may also have to skip' IPL 2023, where he captains Delhi Capitals (DC). After the T20I series, India will face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series. The series will see Rohit Sharma back as captain.

