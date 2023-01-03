India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson vs Deepak Hooda, will Washington Sundar pip Axar Patel?

The first T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday will mark the beginning of India's long hom season. The three T20Is will be followed by as many ODIs. The first T20I is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. Without senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the leadership role has been given to Hardik Pandya, with Suryakumar Yadav installed as vice-captain. India's last T20I action was against New Zealand in a three-match series in November, which took place right after the T20 World Cup.

Pandya was the captain in the series vs New Zealand, which India won 1-0. The first T20I was abandoned without a ball bowled due to poor weather. In the second T20I, India won by 65 runs as Suryakumar Yadav slammed an unbeaten knock of 111 runs off 51 balls. Suryakumar's knock helped India post 191 for six in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Tim Southee bagged three wickets for the hosts.

Chasing a target of 192 runs, the home side were bowled out for 126 in 18.5 overs, despite a knock of 61 runs off 52 balls by Kane Williamson. For India's bowling department, Deepak Hooda took four wickets. In the third T20I, rain once again had a role to play as India tied the DLS score in their chase, securing a 1-0 win in the series.

For the first T20I vs Sri Lanka, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are expected to be the openers with the former also donning the wicketkeeper's role. Focus will be on Kishan who recently grabbed a double ton in ODIs and also hammered a century in the Ranji Trophy match. Meanwhile, the middle order is expected to comprise of Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson. Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to be the spinners, with the pace battery consisting of Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

It will be a tad unfair to keep Axar Patel out of the XI, keeping his home record in mind but considering Washington Sundar's recent form, the team management is likely to go with him.

India's predicted XI for first T20I vs Sri Lanka:

Openers: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill

Middle order: Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda

Spinners: Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacers: Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

