Watch: Shocked Ishan Kishan’s one-word reaction after fan says ‘Rishabh Pant ka accident ho gaya’ during Ranji match

While the world was still mourning football legend Pele's death, Indian sports enthusiast woke up to another terrible news on Friday. Rishabh Pant met with a horrific accident near Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur area in the wee hours of Friday, while he driving his Mercedes car from Delhi to Roorkee and is currently undergoing treatment at Max Dehradun for multiple injuries.

Pant's car collided against a divider, following which it also caught fire as the wicketkeeper somehow managed to get himself out of the vehicle, before being rescued by a bus driver and conductor.

Pant managed to survive the accident without any fractural, brain or spinal injuries, however, the multiple ligament tear in his knee and ankle is likely to keep him out of action for a significant time period, depending on his recovery.

Ishan Kishan, who was engaged with the Jharkhand unit in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, was not aware about his India teammate's accident and got the news during the match against Services, which the former won by 9 wickets.

Ishan, who came to greet the fans present at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur, was left shocked when he was informed about the developments. His first reaction was “kya” (what) as fans passed on the news and shared details about the extent of Pant's injury.

Finding the news difficult to digest, Ishan then added: "Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar” (What are you saying guys!) The video of the moment was shared by a fan on social media.

Pant's injuries might also see the southpaw miss the Australia tour of India, which now brings Ishan along with Kona Bharat, India A's second keeper Upendra Yadav in fray.

Ishan has already made an impact in white-ball cricket and became the seventh batter in the history of the sport to smash a double ton in ODIs. If given a chance ahead of Bharat or Upendra, the small package big dynamite will look to consolidate his position in the red ball squad.

