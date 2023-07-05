Watch: Dravid's star-studded introduction of Shubman Gill to Garfield Sobers scorches the internet, Kohli, Rohit join in

The Indian cricket team was in for a pleasant surprise as they got a chance to meet the one and only Garfield Sobers ahead of their series against West Indies starting July 12. The team was practicing in Barbados before they ran into the great company of the legendary Sobers, 86, accompanied by his wife, reached the Kensington Oval. Fittingly enough, the meet-up took place just next to the Garfield Sobers Pavilion as Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other members of the team experienced a once-in-a-lifetime experience of meeting the West Indies legend.

Rahul Dravid (Extreme right) introduced Shubman Gill (second from right) to Gary Sobers and his wife in a cracking manner.(BCCI)

The short clip uploaded by the BCCI is winning hearts all over the internet, more so for the manner in which Dravid introduced Gill to Sobers. The video began with captain Rohit shaking hands and chipping in with a 'Thank you, sir' to Sobers. Ajinkya Rahane was the next in line as he too shared a warm exchange, with Dravid introducing the veteran India batter to the first man to hit six sixes in an over. Then came the most viewed and liked part of the video as Virat Kohli walked up to Sobers and had his moment with the legend. The bit where Kohli is interacting with Sobers has gone viral on social media with fans labelling it as 'Where one legend meets the other'.

But just when everyone thought it couldn't get any better, Shubman Gill's opportunity to meet Sobers up close and personal was made even more memorable. As Gill got ready, he got a rousing introduction from coach Dravid. "Shubman Gill, one of our most young exciting batsmen," he said, which was followed by a pleasant 'Ohh' from Sobers himself. As Sobers introduced his wife, Gill responded and soaked in the moment. Next in line were Shardul Thakur, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin, who was heard saying "Hello sir, how are you?". The video concluded with the last man, Dravid having a small chat with the legendary Sobers.

Watch the video below:

Sobers, considered one of the first and finest all-rounders of all time, played for two decades for the West Indies – 1954 to 1974. One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Sobers made his debut for the West Indies at the age of 17 as a bowler but began excelling with the bat. Four years later, Sobers scored 375 in a Test against Pakistan and registered the then-highest individual Test score in an innings, a record that stood tall for nearly 40 years before it was bettered by another legend, Brian Lara. On August 1968, Sobers smacked Malcolm Nash for six sixes in an over in a First-Class match.

In 93 Tests, Sobers scored 8032 runs for West Indies at an average of 57.78 and picked 235 wickets. Appointed knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975, Sobers was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009. He won the Wisden Cricketer of the Year award in 1964 and was named the Cricketer of the Century in 2000.

