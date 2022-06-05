Watch: 'Dumb. Pathetic' - Michael Vaughan shakes his head in disbelief, lashes out at England star during 1st Test

England registered an emphatic five-wicket win over New Zealand in the first Test of the series at Lord's. The side's former captain Joe Root slammed a brilliant century, as he remained unbeaten on 115 off 170 balls to steer England in the 277-run chase. Along with Root, Ben Stokes (54) also made a key contribution as the duo stabilized the English innings after quick early blows, while wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes remained unbeaten of 32 off 92 deliveries, helping Root see off the run-chase.

England were 69/4 in 20 overs at one point in the innings, having just lost the crucial wicket of Jonny Bairstow. The English batter seemed to be on a driving spree as he looked to gather some early momentum after the early three wickets, and took on Kyle Jamieson. However, his decision backfired as he attempted one drive too many, with the tall Kiwi pacer castling Bairstow on the final ball of the 20th over.

Interestingly, Jamieson looked tired towards the over, and former England captain Michael Vaughan, during his commentary in the game, was visibly displeased with Bairstow as he took an aggressive approach against the pacer. Bairstow had attempted a drive on the fifth ball of the delivery as well.

“I reckon Joe is saying to Jonny, 'Look, he's got one ball left. Just see him out of the attack. Don't risk too much,” Vaughan said on-air right before the final delivery of the over, which resulted in Bairstow's dismissal.

After the England batter was out, Vaughan shooked his head in disbelief and said, “I'm sorry (but) that is dumb. That is pathetic.”

Fortunately, for England, Ben Stokes revived their innings alongside the calm and composed Root, scoring a half-century and forging a 90-run stand with Root. Following Stokes' dismissal, Joe Root took over the onus of run-scoring and eventually guided the side to victory in the first Test.

