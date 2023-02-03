Watch: 'Duplicate' Ashwin helps Steve Smith and Co. prepare for India spinners ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Come the Test series against India, Australia will have the headache to face their nemesis Ravichandran Ashwin. But in an interesting turn of events, Team Australia and vice-captain Steve Smith have found a 'duplicate' Ashwin who might help them prepare well for the real one next week when they play first Test in Nagpur. Mahesh Pithiya, a young cricketer who recently made his Ranji debut was first acknowledged as someone who bowls like Ashwin, by Australia cricketer Matthew Renshaw while the Indian bowled to him in their training session at KSCA Stadium in Bengaluru. Later, Smith pounced on the opportunity to hone his skills by negotiating Pithiya's deliveries.

Pithiya who hails from Junagadh in Saurashtra is locally quite famous for his bowling action which is similar to Ashwin's. He impersonates Ashwin's load-up, delivery stride and release and bowls with a similar wrist position as his idol. It was this very quality that brought him into picture and the Australian team got him flown to Bengaluru as a net bowler.

A video of Pithiya bowling to Smith in trademark Ashwin style in the nets, has been shared by Cricbuzz correspondent Bharat Sundaresan and is doing the rounds on Twitter.

In 18 Test matches against Australia, R Ashwin has picked 89 wickets which includes five 5-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul. He has dismissed the likes of current crop of Australia stars- Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, quite a number of times.

Team Australia are set to play a four-Test series against India as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February-March.The first Test between the two teams will start from February 09 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

