Watch: Epic mix-up between Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal costs Rajasthan Royals 2nd wicket in powerplay

ByHT Sports Desk
May 06, 2023 11:59 AM IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century in the previous match but ended being dismissed for 14 runs after the mix-up.

Rajasthan Royals fell to their second consecutive defeat on Friday in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), losing by nine wickets to the Gujarat Titans. However, this defeat was markedly different from their loss in the match before that against the Mumbai Indians. RR were unable to defend a mammoth target of 213 against MI while against GT, there were all out for just 118 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had scored a century in the previous match.

In both games, RR's batting side largely failed. While they got a 200-plus total against MI, this was largely due to young Yashasvi Jaiswal's 124 off 62. The second highest score after that was Jos Buttler's 18 off 19 balls. Buttler was also one of four RR players who managed to get past single digit scores that day and he was also the only player apart from Jaiswal to have scored more than 15 runs.

On Friday, RR's batting troubles lay exposed with Jaiswal being run out. Captain Sanju Samson was largely at fault for the dismissal, he had worked the first ball of the sixth past backward point but Abhinav Manohar at that position made a rather spectacular diving save and threw the ball immediately to Mohit Sharma at short third man. Samson took three strides forward but then stood watching at the fielders in action while Jaiswal darted down the pitch. It looked like a clear single considering the fact that Jaiswal was at the other side of the pitch when Mohit had just received the ball and he was even almost back at the non-striker's end when the ball reached bowler Rashid Khan and he took the bails off. Samson was left rooted to the spot and Jaiswal walked off having scored 14 off 11 balls.

Rashid took three wickets while fellow Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad took two as GT dismissed RR within 17.5 overs. In response Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha's 71-run opening stand all but took GT to the finishing line. Gill fell after scoring 36 off 35 balls after which captain Hardik Pandya came in and sped up the process. He smashed an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls to take his team past the finish line.

