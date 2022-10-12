Watch: Fan in crowd over the moon after catching Glenn Phillips' massive six off Shakib Al Hasan in NZ-BAN T20I

A cricket fan was over the moon as he took a stunning catch near the boundary ropes during New Zealand's recent fifth T20I vs Bangladesh, in Christchurch. The incident took place during the first innings, when Glenn Phillips smashed Shakib Al Hasan for a massive six. Receiving a poor delivery, Phillips got down on one knee and went for the slog sweep as the ball went flying over cow corner for a maximum. But a fan near the boundary ropes had other plans and rushed to complete the catch. After taking the catch successfully, the fan revelled in joy and was congratulated by others.

Prime Video posted a video of the incident on Twitter and captioned it as, "talk about fan-tastic fielding!"

Some fine batting by Devon Conway and Phillips helped the hosts opst 208 for five in 20 overs. Conway hammered 64 runs off 40 balls and Phillips slammed 60 runs off 24 balls. Mohammad Saifuddin and Ebadot Hossian were in good form for the visitors and took two wickets each.

Chasing a target of 209 runs, Bangladesh were restricted to 160 for seven in 20 overs, despite a knock of 70 runs off 44 balls by Shakib. Adam Milne was in excellent bowling form and took three wickets for New Zealand. Meanwhile, Tim Southee and Michael Bracewell bagged two dismissals each.

After the match, Phillips, who received Player of the Match award, said, "It just happened to be my day at the end of it. Bangladeshis have done their homework, they kept third man up the whole time, their slower balls were really good so I felt down the ground was the better option. I definitely notice that the mishits are something I'm getting away a bit more, but for my own confidence, if I'm lifting heavy in the gym then I can go with the same confidence and strike the ball. Today was a complete batting performance and the blueprint we have set. Chappie came on and struck from ball one which is what we have been asking - team-first mentality and one of us is going to come off and today it did."

