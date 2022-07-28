Watch: Fan takes incredible catch off Moeen Ali's six, sends crowd into frenzy during England vs South Africa 1st T20

England rode scintillating knocks from Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali to register a 41-run win over South Africa on Wednesday in the first Twenty20 international of the three-match series. Bairstow continued his stellar form in international cricket to smash 90 off 53 deliveries, while Ali hit 52 off 18 balls – an England record for the fastest 50 in the format. The all-rounder reached his fifty in just 16 balls to eclipse Liam Livingstone’s year-old record by a single delivery.

As Ali plundered six innings in his whirlwind innings, the game in Bristol also witnessed an incredible catch by a fan, who kicked the home crowd into a frenzy. Andile Phehlukwayo bowled a short ball at Ali's hips and it ended up reaching the stands at deep square.

"You cannot do that... man in the crowd!" 😱 👏 pic.twitter.com/nf6enRfCEb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2022

England posted 234-6, which was their second-highest total at this level behind the 241-3 they posted against New Zealand at Napier in 2019. As many as 20 sixes were hit during England's innings, while Proteas quick Lungi Ngidi recorded an excellent 5-39 – his career-best Twenty20 international figures.

Chasing a daunting 235, South Africa slumped to 7-2 after two overs and could only make 193-8 in response despite Tristan Stubbs' 72 off 28 deliveries.

"It was a great performance, what we've been looking for, a brilliant total, we were under threat for a while but delighted with the win," England captain Jos Buttler told Sky Sports.

Ali, the Player of the Match, added: "Generally I back myself, try to see it and hit it. Jonny is so powerful, I try to remind him of the good things he does."

Stubbs launched Richard Gleeson to long-off as brilliant innings of 72 came to an end, with South Africa finishing on 193-8. "They demolished us in the last 10 (overs) but we dropped four or five catches which cost us massively in the field," said South Africa skipper David Miller.

"It was a phenomenal knock by Stubbsy, an extremely disappointing result but there are another two (matches) to get it right."

The second Twenty20 is scheduled for Thursday and the third game is on Sunday.

