Watch: Fresh footage further reveals Harmanpreet's derisive post-match gesture towards BCB officials, Bangladesh crowd

There was more to Harmanpreet Kaur's post-match act than what has been revealed so far. After a clip confirmed the accusations made by the Bangladesh players on the India skipper mockingly calling the umpires to join the photograph session, implying that the match officials sides to the home team in the third ODI match in Dhaka, a fresh footage that later went viral on social media revealed that Harmanpreet ridiculed the BCB officials and the Bangladesh crowd with derisive gestures during the presentation show. Fresh video clip further reveals Harmanpreet Kaur's derisive post-match acts

Harmanpreet's on-field and post-match acts have take the limelight away from Bangladesh managing to hold India to a 1-1 draw in the ODI series. In the series decider last week, Harmanpreet was left fuming at umpire Tanvir Ahmed's decision on her dismissal as he broke the stumps with her bat before making her disagreement heard on her way to the dug out. Later, in the post-match presentation, when asked about the drawn result, the 34-year-old lashed out the "pathetic" umpiring standards.

If that wasn't enough, Harmanpreet's shenanigans continued as she called for the umpires to join in when the two captains were handed the trophy and continuously mocked the Bangladesh team which forced the Nigar Sultana-led side to boycott the joint photograph session. The video highlighting it had gone viral all over social media with fans and veteran cricketers in Diana Edulji and Madan Lal calling for a strict action from BCCI.

Well, there was more it, as revealed in a fresh footage from the post-match presentation. The India skipper was seen bursting into ridiculous laughter at the BCB officials when the advertisement board placed behind them almost fell owing to a gust of wind. She was also left visibly stunned at Bangladesh's Fargana Hoque, who scored her maiden ODI century, being handed the Player of the Series award as she looked back at Smriti Mandhana with disappointment at the decision.

In another video, Harmanpreet was seen giving thumbs-up gesture towards the Bangladesh crowd in a derisive manner.

ICC is yet to announce the sanctions as reports claim that a strict action awaits Harmanpreet. According to Cricbuzz, she might be handed four demerit points, for smashing the stumps and publicly voicing her disagreements over match officials, which could lead to a two-match suspension.

