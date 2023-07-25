Harmanpreet Kaur's Dhaka blow-up likely to put India's Asian Games campaign at risk as strict action awaits from ICC

Harmanpreet Kaur, in the wake of that outburst in Dhaka in the third and final ODI match of the series against Bangladesh, has put Team India's campaign at the 2023 Asian Games at risk. The India captain is set to face strict action from ICC for her conduct on the field during that match and later in the post-match presentation which could see her getting banned for at least two international matches. Harmanpreet Kaur set to face strict action from ICC for Dhaka blow-up

Harmanpreet was left visibly furious at umpire Tanvir Ahmed's decision on her dismissal during India's chase as she smashed the stumps with her bat before expostulating with the umpire on her way to the dug out. Later in the post-match presentation, she questioned the standard of umpiring in the match, calling it "pathetic".

According to a report on Cricbuzz, Harmanpreet's act could lead to a maximum of four demerit points, which comprises three for damaging equipment and one for publicly criticising a match official. As per the rules of the ICC, of a player accumulates four or more demerit points in a period of 24 months, it would directly lead to suspension from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever appears next on the schedule.

For India, their next international match will be part of the Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou, China between September 23 to October 8. Based on India's ranking in ODIs, they have already made the quarters. Hence a two-match ban for Harmanpreet could put India at risk as she could potentially miss the quarters and semis and only appear in the final, given the team manages to progress to the gold-medal match.

ICC is yet to make an official announcement on the sanctions, but it could be the second time in her career that Harmanpreet will pick up a demerit point after having losing her cool against teammate Deepti Sharma in the 2017 ODI World Cup match against Australia. She was found guilty of a Level 1 offence. Meanwhile, the only other Indian player to have found guilty of breaching the code of conduct twice is Veda Krishnamurthy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON