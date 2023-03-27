Watch: Fuming Pakistan fan hurls abuses, caught body shaming Azam Khan in viral video during Afghanistan match

Pakistan have been in poor form lately, and are trailing 0-2 vs Afghanistan in their three-match T20I series. Captained by Shadab Khan, the franchise lost the first fixture by six wickets in Sharjah. Chasing a target of 93 runs, Afghanistan reached 98/4 in 17.5 overs, with Mohammad Nabi smacking an unbeaten knock of 38 runs off 38 balls. Meanwhile, Ihsanullah bagged two wickets for Pakistan. Initially, Pakistan posted 92/9 in 20 overs, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi taking two wickets each respectively.

A fan was recorded abusing and body shaming Azam Khan.

Pakistan put in a better display in the second T20I, but once again crashed to a defeat, losing by seven wickets in Sharjah. Chasing a target of 131 runs, the Afghans reached 133/3 in 19.5 overs, courtesy of a knock of 44 runs off 49 balls by Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Earlier, Imad Wasim smacked an unbeaten knock of 64 runs off 57 balls to take Pakistan to 130/6 in 20 overs. Farooqi was once again in good bowling form and scalped two dismissals.

Pakistan fans were not happy with their team's performance, especially during the second T20I. During the first innings, one angry fan could be seen hurling abuses at Azam Khan and was also recorded body shaming him. The incident happened after his dismissal, where he could muster only one run off four balls. Receiving a quick delivery by Rashid Khan, Azam tried to clip it but was beaten as the ball hit his pads and the umpire raised his finger for lbw. After the no. 6 batsman's dismissal, Pakistan were at 64/5 in 11 overs.

Azam was also criticised by fans for his wicketkeeping skills on social media. The 24-year-old made his debut in 2021 and has only managed seven runs in four innings, with an average of 2.33 and 53.84 strike rate. The video of the fan abusing and body shaming Azam has gone viral on social media. Here is the video:

Regular captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been rested for the ongoing three-match series. The recent results have angered fans in particular as the team reached the T20 World Cup final last year.

Speaking after the 2nd T20I, skipper Shadab felt that his side's batters needed more backing and are talented. "It was a good score. We were struggling again. If you look at stats, if you lose 3 wickets in powerplay, you lose 70 percent of the games. I think there's nervousness - they're playing for the first time for Pakistan (the new batters). We have to back them. Sometimes you don't perform but attitude matters. That's more important for me. They have talent. They will be great cricketers. Will play for pride tomorrow", he said.

Having grabbed a series-clinching victory, Afghanistan will be aiming for a whitewash in the final T20I on Monday. Meanwhile, with pride at stake, Pakistan will be hoping to win the final fixture.

