Watch: Furious SRH crowd break into 'Kohli' chant after heated exchange with LSG members over bizarre no-ball call

It was not one of their most impressive batting shows at their home ground, something which Sunrisesr Hyderabad have rarely produced of late. Only three batters scored more than 30 runs as SRH pulled off an at par 182 for six against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. Anmolpreet Singh looked to provided that perfect foundation after Abhishek Sharma's quick dismissal and Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram un able to provide able support. But post his dismissal for 36 off 27, it was Heinrich Klaassen who single handedly carried the hosts to their total with his 29-ball 47. (SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023)

SRH crowd break into 'Kohli' chant after spat with LSG over no-ball call

Well, it wasn't a great show from the SRH crowd as well on Friday after they were left disappointed an utterly furious at a bizarre no-ball call later in the innings. It happened in the 19th over when Avesh Khan bowled a high full toss delivery to Abdul Samad, who got an inside edge onto his thighs on the pull shot. The no ball was called by the on--field umpire but LSG reviewed the decision. The 3rd umpire overturned the decision explaining that the batter was slightly crouched leaving Samad and Klaasen bemused.

A delivery later, Klaasen was seen pointing towards the LSG dug out. He was still not happy with that no-ball call, but this time it was the crowd who git involved in it. Apparently, there was some argy-bargy and some object was thrown towards the LSG dug out.

The members of the LSG team had stood up and head coach Andy Flower was on the ground requiring the on-field umpires to stop the game as they ran towards the dug out to intervene. Soon, the SRH crowd broke into 'Kohli, Kohli' chant as Hyderabad witnessed an ugly scene.

Watch the video here…

The ‘Kohli’ chant was down to the incident that had unfolded in Lucknow on May 1 where the RCB star was involved in a heated exchange with LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir. BCCI had later taken a hefty fine from all three for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

Klaasen wasn't impressed at all with the crowd getting involved, saying that it broke the team's momentum as they settled for a score of 182. "Disappointed of the crowd to be honest, that's not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either," he said during the mid-innings chat.

