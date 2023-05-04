Home / Cricket / Watch: Gambhir stops on staircase, glares back as crowd rags him with 'Kohli' chant during LSG vs CSK IPL match

By HT Sports Desk
May 04, 2023

Usually not one to get bogged down by such things, Gambhir stopped on the staircase and glared back to the crowd before disappearing.

It has been three days since the Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli brawl broke out but the incident still remains raw in the mind. Visuals of Indian cricket's two icons going off on each other certainly did not make for a comfortable viewing, forcing the BCCI to step in and slap both with a 100 percent fine. There are former cricketers though who believe that the punishment isn't strict enough with Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar calling for a ban. Irrespective, the Kohli vs Gambhir spat will go down in history as one of IPL's ugliest, joining the Mitchell Starc vs Kieron Pollard incident and Harbhajan Singh slapping S Sreesanth.

The 'Kohli' chant apparently get under Gautam Gambhir's skin.(Twitter)
The reason why Kohli vs Gambhir 2.0 refuses to extinguish is also due to certain events that simply don't allow the matter to die down. On Wednesday, during Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2023 fixture against Chennai Super Kings, a section of the crowd tried to get under LSG mentor Gambhir's skin when rain it was raining, and managed to do so. A video shared on Instagram shows the crowd chanting 'Kohli, Kohli' just when Gambhir was about to enter the change room. Usually not one to get bogged down by such things, Gambhir stopped on the staircase and glared back to the crowd before disappearing.

Yesterday was the first time since the Kohli vs Gambhir fight unfolded that LSG were back in action, hosting CSK at the Ekana Stadium. After MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl, LSG reached 125/7 with 4 balls to remaining when rain crashed the proceedings. After much deliberation, the rain refused to relent, forcing the match to be called off. Ayush Badoni led a terrific fightback with a cracking half-century and it's a shame that the game ended in a no-result.

The Kohli vs Gambhir chaos was a lot of things culminating into a full-blown argument between the two former India teammates. It began with a heated exchange between Kohli and first Naveen-ul-Haq and then Amit Mishra. Someone had uttered something to the other after which both parties took offence. What was heard or said between Kohli, Naveen and Mishra is unknown so far but after the match, Afghanistan pacer told his LSG teammates that he is 'here to play the IPL, not to take abuses'. That Kohli was embroiled in a nasty exchange forced Gambhir to stand up for his teammates. As reported by multiple sources, Gambhir had questioned Kohli about his actions towards his players.

