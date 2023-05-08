Watch: 'Great question. I don't know' - Samson's bizarre reply leaves commentator speechless after RR's loss to SRH

The Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals in a dramatic game in 2023 Indian Premier League on Sunday night, as they registered their fourth win of the season. In a thrilling end to the contest, the RR players began to celebrate their win after Abdul Samad was caught on the final ball with SRH requiring five more runs to win; as fate would have it, the no ball siren rang and the Royals players were forced to go back to their positions. Sandeep Sharma, RR's star in the game against CSK where he had bailed the side out of a similar position, failed to stop Samad, however, as the youngster smashed the final ball for a six to win the game for the visitors in Jaipur.

Sanju Samson(IPL)

Following the game, Royals captain Sanju Samson was visibly upset as he talked about the loss in detail. While he insisted that the players must be ready for defeates like the one Royals endured on Sunday night, Samson was at a loss of words himself when the commentator asked him on whether his side could've added more runs while batting first.

“That's a great question. I don't know,” Samson replied, which seemingly left the commentator speechless for a few seconds before the latter moved on to his next question.

Watch video:

Royals had posted a strong score of 214/2 in 20 overs, with Samson himself playing a strong innings of 66* off 38 deliveries.

“This is what IPL gives you, matches like these makes the IPL special. You can never feel like you have won the game. I knew any opponent can win it and they were batting well too, but I was confident with Sandeep (defending the final over),” Samson said when asked about Sandeep's no ball.

"He has won us a game from a similar situation (against CSK). He did it again today but that no-ball ruined our result," he added.

With three games remaining in their campaign, Royals remain fourth with five wins so far. However, they will likely require a win in all of their remaining matches to stand a chance for the playoff qualification.

