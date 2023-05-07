'Why would you mess with trollers?': Sehwag blasts Harry Brook for 'I shut up Indian fans' remark after SRH star's snub

Harry Brook was among the first big names to have been picked at the IPL auction last December for the 2023 season. Having being hailed as a new batting sensation with Ben Stokes even comparing him to Virat Kohli, Sunrisers Hyderabad's decision to rope in the England star for INR 13.25 crore was instantly considered a hit. But Brook fell victim to online trolls after managing scores of 13, 3 and 13 in his first three matches. And hence when he had bounced back to become IPL 2023's first centurion, he had hit back at the trolls. On Sunday, when SRH finally dropped Brook after his yet another poor run of from, batting legend Virender Sehwag blasted him for his old remark aimed at the trollers. (RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023) Virender Sehwag; Harry Brook

Brook failed to justify his price tag in the first two games, showing significant struggle in the middle order, especially against spinners. SRH then pushed him up the order to open. And while he returned with a poor score again, in the game against KKR, he bounced back in impressive manner to score a 55-ball century as SRH cruised to a 23-run win.

After collecting his Player of the Match award in that KKR game, Brook hit back at the trollers, saying, "I was putting pressure on myself a little bit after the first few games. You go on social media and people are calling you rubbish. You start to doubt yourself a little bit. I just went out there with an 'I don't care' mentality tonight and thankfully it came off. There are a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say 'well done' tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up, to be honest."

While it was expected that Brook would continue that form, he struggled yet again managing just 34 runs in the next five matches which includes two back-to-back dismissals for a duck. On Sunday, in the game against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, SRH dropped Brook to make way for Glenn Philips.

After the announcement, Sehwag recalled that remake from Brook as he blasted the England batter for not having enough focus on his performance.

“Why would you mess with trollers? Why should you even look at who are trolling you or criticising you or praising you? Your work is to come, work hard, perform and leave. If you want to put something on social media, then post it. After posting it don't look at the comments because that will definitely affect your mind. For that your need to be in your space - watch movies, listen to music, hangout with friends. Social media is not for watching anything, it is only a place for posting updates. Don't be afraid of them. And if you perform, even those you had trolled or criticised you, will now praise you,” he said.

