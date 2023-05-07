RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers look to pile more miseries on misfiring Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023 RR vs SRH Live Score: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will look to return to winning ways when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 clash on Sunday. The Rajasthan unit kicked-off the season on a commanding note but have fallen short in recent outings, losing four of the previous five matches. Sunrisers, on the other hand, find themselves in a difficult position, having won just three matches out of the nine they've played so far. It is SRH's batting, which has hurt them the most and a few changes can be expected heading into the contest. Catch the LIVE updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad:

