Home / Cricket / RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers look to pile more miseries on misfiring Rajasthan Royals
Live

RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers look to pile more miseries on misfiring Rajasthan Royals

cricket
Updated on May 07, 2023 04:58 PM IST

RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Follow Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard

RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2023
RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2023
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

IPL 2023 RR vs SRH Live Score: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will look to return to winning ways when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 clash on Sunday. The Rajasthan unit kicked-off the season on a commanding note but have fallen short in recent outings, losing four of the previous five matches. Sunrisers, on the other hand, find themselves in a difficult position, having won just three matches out of the nine they've played so far. It is SRH's batting, which has hurt them the most and a few changes can be expected heading into the contest. Catch the LIVE updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 07, 2023 04:56 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL: RR bowlers' ordinary show against GT

    Rajasthan Royals also had a very ordinary outing with the ball in the previous outing against Gujarat Titans.

    Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma failed to make any impact with the new ball, which built pressure on the spinners, who too put on very ordinary show in the contest.

  • May 07, 2023 04:46 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL: Rajasthan Royals' biggest sign of worry

    However, one big sign of worry for Rajasthan Royals is their misfiring middle-order comprising Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, and Riyan Parag, who have failed to fire in unison.

  • May 07, 2023 04:37 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals opening pair

    Rajasthan Royals have so far enjoyed good starts from their opening pair - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. 

    Jaiswal has been in sensational form and is one of the hot contender for the Orange Cap. The former U19 captain has scored 442 runs from 10 matches.

    Buttler has failed to fire big in the recent outings and will hope for a change in fortune heading into the encounter. He has scored 297 runs from the same number of matches and is currently the second highest run-scorer in the Rajasthan Royals camp.

  • May 07, 2023 04:24 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan's recent run

    Rajasthan Royals have lost four out of their previous five matches. Despite the poor run, Rajasthan have remained in top four with five wins and the same number of losses.

  • May 07, 2023 04:15 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score: What happened in previous match for Royals

    Rajasthan Royals failed to put up a fight in the previous encounter against Gujarat Titans. Batting first they were skittled for 118 in 17.5 overs and Hardik Pandya and Co. wrapped up the chase in 13.5 overs and won the contest by nine wickets.

  • May 07, 2023 03:57 PM IST

    RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, which will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match will start at 7:30 pm and the toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start. Stay tuned for all the updates and insights on the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl

'No better replacement for KL Rahul': BCCI urged to name Saha for WTC final

cricket
Updated on May 07, 2023 04:58 PM IST

En route to that blitzkrieg knock, BCCI selectors were requested to name Saha as a replacement for KL Rahul for the World Test Championship final.

BCCI urged to name Wriddhiman Saha for WTC final
ByHT Sports Desk

'If I were Gill, I won't be happy with myself': Sehwag's explosive take

cricket
Published on May 07, 2023 04:23 PM IST

Virender Sehwag didn't mince his words as he talked about Shubman Gill's performances in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Shubman Gill(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

'They have Kohli but….': Akram's monumental 'If MSD was RCB's captain’ remark

cricket
Published on May 07, 2023 04:03 PM IST

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has issued a blockbuster statement about MS Dhoni and RCB amid the IPL 2023.

Wasim Akram has issued a massive statement about MS Dhoni and Kohli-starrer RCB(PTI-Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Krunal's blistering message to LSG after Kohli vs Gambhir brawl, KL Rahul injury

cricket
Published on May 07, 2023 04:01 PM IST

Ahead of the crucial away match against defending champions GT, Krunal Pandya, who has now taken over the captaincy of LSG, delivered a blistering message.

Krunal's blistering message to LSG after Kohli vs Gambhir brawl, KL Rahul injury
ByHT Sports Desk

RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL: Sunrisers look to pile more miseries on Rajasthan

cricket
Updated on May 07, 2023 04:58 PM IST

RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Follow Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard

Live RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2023
ByHT Sports Desk

Lormor hitting form at right time, testament to RCB's eye for talent approach

cricket
Published on May 07, 2023 03:25 PM IST

The 23-year-old described that he is more of an impact player for the RCB.

Mahipal Lormor
ByHT Sports Desk

'Brother will not remain…': Ex-India star's red-hot statement as GT take on LSG

cricket
Published on May 07, 2023 02:21 PM IST

The ex-India star has issued a red-hot statement as Hardik Pandya's GT side is up against Krunal-starrer LSG in IPL 2023.

Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya will captain their respective IPL teams on Sunday. (BCCI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Watch: Virat Kohli's animated chat with Ishant, Axar goes viral after DC win

cricket
Updated on May 07, 2023 03:11 PM IST

Virat Kohli met his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma and the ex-RCB skipper also engaged in fun banter with Ishan Sharma after the IPL 2023 match.

Kohli could not help but break into laughter while having a candid chat with DC stars Axar and Ishant(IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Phil Salt breaks silence after verbal spat with Mohammed Siraj in DC vs RCB tie

cricket
Updated on May 07, 2023 01:19 PM IST

England opener Phil Salt has opened up about his verbal spat with Mohammed Siraj after DC's win over RCB in the IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Mohammad Siraj and Delhi Capitals batter David Warner exchange words during the IPL 2023 cricket match(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik departs as Gill eyes strong finish for GT

cricket
Updated on May 07, 2023 04:57 PM IST

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

Live GT vs LSG Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Latest Updates(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Harry Brook's spot in danger, Kiwi star to fill in: SRH predicted XI vs RR

cricket
Published on May 07, 2023 10:22 AM IST

SRH predicted XI vs RR IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi can play the role of an Impact Substitute like he did in the previous fixture against KKR.

SRH predicted XI vs RR IPL 2023(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Rajasthan look at another English star for inspiration: RR predicted XI vs SRH

cricket
Published on May 07, 2023 10:20 AM IST

Jos Buttler has scored 297 runs in ten innings but has not been able to do much in the past few outings.

RR predicted XI vs SRH(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad in top form: GT’s predicted XI vs LSG in IPL 2023

cricket
Updated on May 07, 2023 11:35 AM IST

Gujarat Titans (GT) will be in action against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Rashid Khan has been in good form for GT in IPL 2023.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Krunal to lead in KL Rahul’s absence: LSG’s predicted XI vs GT in IPL 2023

cricket
Updated on May 07, 2023 11:34 AM IST

KL Rahul is out of IPL 2023 due to injury as LSG face GT in their upcoming match. Here is their likely XI.

Krunal Pandya will captain LSG in KL Rahul's absence.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

‘When you’ve got 2 ducks…': Gavaskar's bombshell remark on Rohit Sharma

cricket
Updated on May 07, 2023 11:07 AM IST

Sunil Gavaskar has issued a bombshell statement on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after MS Dhoni’s CSK defeated the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023.

Sunil Gavaskar has issued a bombshell statement on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma(ANI-PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out