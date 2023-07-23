Watch: Gutted Virat Kohli slams bat on ground after rare dismissal, only 3rd of Test career; check previous instances

Virat Kohli lit up his 500th international match for India, scoring a 29th Test century against West Indies in the second Test at Trinidad. It wasn't just Kohli's 76th century, but also his first ton away from home since 2019 in Tests. Mind you, this version is Kohli is a stark contrast to his previous self – this Virat is neither brash, nor overconfident. Kohli is a lot more patient – as shown in the two Test innings he has played. He is willing to grind it out to score his runs. In Dominica, Kohli took 11 balls to get off the mark and consumed 10 more here, but irrespective of the rate at which he is scoring, Kohli 3.0 is proving to be equally effective.

Virat Kohli was run out for only the third time in his Test career.(Twitter)

It didn't take long for Kohli to fulfil the wishes of his fans as he drove Shannon Gabriel through the covers for a four and bring up another milestone in his landmark Test. Unfortunately though, his innings ended 21 runs later when he was run out. Kohli tapped a ball from Jomel Warrican on the leg side and set off for a quick single after a bit if stutter, but as it turned out, that split second of uncertainty was enough to cost Virat his wicket as a direct hit from Alzarri Joseph struck bull's eye. Even though Kohli gave a thumbs up to his partner Ravindra Jadeja that he was home, the replay showed something else.

As a visibly upset Kohli walked off the field, he slammed his bat on the ground out of disappointment. And rightly so. Afterall, it was only the third instance that Kohli has been run-out in his entire Test career. The first time ever Kohli got run out was in the same Test he scored his maiden Test century in. After scoring 116 in the first innings, Kohli was on 22 when he fell short of his crease by a direct hit from Ben Hilfenhaus.

From Adelaide 2012, it took another eight years and 87 Tests for Kohli to endure his second run out, and one that is still fresh in the minds of many – the day-night of the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Following a horrible mix-up between him and Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli was run out at the non-striker end with his partner first calling for it and then taking it back. From Adelaide to now Antigua, it took another 22 Tests for a third Kohli run out in Tests.

Kohli's dismissal allowed West Indies to come back as they dismissed the next five batters for 85 runs, ending India's innings for 438. Ravindra Jadeja was out shortly after completing his half-century while Ishan Kishan threw away a promising start. Ravichandran Ashwin continued his love affair with West Indies – a team he has scored 4 Test centuries against – scoring a 56 as Warrican and Kemar Roach finished with three wickets each.

