Watch: Hardik Pandya turns Suryakumar Yadav with uber-confident SKY-like ramp shot for 4, falls and rolls over in crease

Shubman Gill slammed a double ton in the first ODI against New Zealand at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. His blitzkrieg of 208 off 149 balls consisted of nine sixes and 19 fours and helped India post 349/8 in 50 overs. Team India were off to a good with openers Gill and Rohit Sharma ensuring no loss for 60 runs in 12 overs. After Rohit's dismissal, Gill stitched crucial partnerships with Suryakumar Yadav(31 off 26 balls) and Hardik Pandya (28 off 38 balls) and took the team total beyond 300 from a situation when the score had looked highly unlikely.

In the 39th over of India's innings, all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a 'Suryakumar' kind of ramp shot behind the wicketkeeper which caught the attention of fans. New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson bowled a well directed delivery towards his chest and it cramped Pandya for room. But in a last second adjustment, the right-handed batter got some bat on the ball and it went racing over the wicketkeeper for a four. A video of Pandya's improvised shot went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Gill at 23 years 132 days old, became the youngest ever to hammer a double century in ODIs. He broke compatriot Ishan Kishan's record of being the youngest ever double centurion in the 50-over format. With his stupendous innings, Gill joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Ishan and Virender Sehwag among Indian batters who have a ODI double ton to their name. He got himself in the list which only includes Martin Guptill, Chris Gayle and Fakhar Zaman besides the five Indian batters, to have hit a double hundred in the 50-over format.

Gill also eclipsed past Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan and became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1000 runs in the 50-over format. He went past 1000 ODI runs in 19 innings and now has 1102 runs at an average of 68.88.

