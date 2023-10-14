Watch: Hardik 'whispers a spell' before bowling, Pakistan lose Imam on same delivery in India vs Pakistan WC tie

Pakistan's moment of delight turned into sheer disappointment on late Saturday afternoon in front of a seemingly packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after Hardik Pandya dismissed opener Imam-ul-Haq right at the end of the powerplay. Imam getting back to form was a great news for Pakistan during their crucial World Cup 2023 match against India as he looked well settled on 36, looking to add to his score and raise concern for the Indian team. But in a disappointing turn of event, Imam simply threw away his perfect start as he was dismissed by Hardik. But more than the dismissal, it was Hardik's pre-delivery act that went viral on social media. (India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2023)

Hardik Pandya before dismissing Imam-ul-Haq in India vs Pakistan World Cup match

It happened in the third ball of the 13th over after Imam cut the short and wide delivery from Hardik through backward point for a stunning boundary. Hardik pushed forward the length, but stuck to his line outside the off as Imam chased the widish delivery in an attempt to drive it off his back foot, but ended up edging it straight to wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

More than the change of line in that delivery, it was the hint of away turn that made things difficult for the left-handed batter. But for those on social media, it was Hardik's act right before he bowled that delivery which seemed to have "worked like a charm". One of the many replays for that dismissal saw Hardik holding the ball in his hand and uttering a few words before he sprinted off for the wicket-taking delivery and the footage of it instantly went viral all over social media.

Pakistan had earlier lost opener Abdullah Shafique, who only managed 20 off 24 before being dismissed Mohammed Siraj in the eighth over. The Babar Azam-led side finished with 49 runs in the powerplay where they did not manage to hit a single six, a streak which has been going on for last 18 ODI matches.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to field first. They made only one change in their playing XI - Shubman Gill in place of Ishan Kishan. Pakistan, on the other hand, featured their same XI that won them a thriller against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

