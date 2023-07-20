Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur's savage reaction after presenter calls her 'Jemimah'; Furious Twitter destroys broadcasters

The Indian women's team made a strong comeback in the second ODI of the series against Bangladesh on Wednesday, beating the side by 108 runs to draw 1-1 level in the three-match series. After facing a shock defeat in the first match, Harmanpreet Kaur's side bounced back in style, posting a competitive 228/8 on the board batting first before bundling the hosts for a paltry 120. Jemimah Rodrigues shined with both, bat and ball, scoring 86 off just 78 deliveries and registering incredible figures of 4/3 in 3.1 overs.

Harmanpreet Kaur reacts to presenter calling her 'Jemimah'(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian captain Harmanpreet also put out a fighting display despite being forced to retire hurt after feeling pain in her left hand. She returned to batting alongside Jemimah following the quick wickets in Indian innings and made a fighting fifty, scoring 52 off 88 deliveries. However, a rather unusual incident took place as Harmanpreet spoke in the post-match interview following the resounding win.

After the interview was done, the presenter mistakenly said, “Thank you Jemimah,” causing the Indian captain to correct him with just two words - “Harmanpreet Kaur.” She didn't wait for the presenter to react and went off with the mic, as the former eventually corrected himself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch:

Justifiably, the fans weren't too happy with the interviewer making a basic mistake of confusing between the names. Many bashed the presenter for his lack of knowledge while the others also criticised the overall broadcast team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bizarre incident aside, Harmanpreet was pleased with her side's effort in the second ODI after the poor outing in the opener. She also lauded Jemimah for her brilliant knock.

"It was a great opportunity for us to bat first and set up a decent total on the board. We spoke about one of the batters batting till the end, when Jemi (Jemimah) came in we played according to the ball and focus was on rotating the strike," said Harmanpreet, who is now looking forward to the series decider in Dhaka on Saturday.

"We have been batting on flat tracks, played ODIs after a long time and hence were not able to adjust quickly, but we spoke about how to adjust and bat on these surfaces (after the first game).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It will be a good game in two days time,” said Harmanpreet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON