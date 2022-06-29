Watch: Hasan Ali forcefully tries to raise umpire's finger after official turns down LBW appeal during intra-squad tie

Pakistan's red-ball team are currently part of an intra-squad practice match at the Pindi Stadium before they head to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series which will begin next month at the Galle. The first match will begin from July 16 onwards while the final tie will be played in Colombo starting July 24.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the practice game, in a lighter moment, Hasan Ali was seen forcefully attempting to raise the umpire's fingers after the on-field official had denied his LBW appeal. Hasan felt his fuller delivery to Salman Ali Agha had struck the batter's pads, but the umpire did not pay heed to the call from the pacer. Hasan then ran towards the umpire and tried to raise his finger and the two shared a laugh.

ALSO READ: Babar Azam shatters yet another Virat Kohli world record in latest T20I rankings boost

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan recently announced an 18-member squad for the tour of Sri Lanka, which although remained largely unchanged from the team they took to Australia, but has only a few changes - uncapped allrounder Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Naseem Shah has been included in place of Zahid Mahmood and Sajid Khan.

The series will also see the return of Yasir Shah, who had helped Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in their 2015 series with his 24-wicket tally at 19.33.

Hasan too retained his spot in the side despite blowing hot and cold across formats. Despite being named Pakistan best Test player for the year 2021, he picked only two wickets at 96 in the Australia series earlier this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON