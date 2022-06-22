Watch: Heartbreak for David Warner as Australia opener gets stumped out on 99 during 4th ODI against Sri Lanka

Australian batter David Warner fell agonizingly short of his century when he was stumped out on 99 during the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Chasing a 259-run target to win and stay alive in the series, Warner stuck at one end as wickets continued to fall on the other, but couldn't see Australia off the finishing line as Dhananjaya de Silva dismissed him for the visitors' seventh wicket of the innings.

De Silva came around the wicket against Warner, and the left-handed batter, who had already committed to the drive towards cover, was beaten by the outside edge. Warner had also walked down the track and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella made no mistake as he dislodged the bails before the Aussie batter could get back.

Despite Warner's fall, Pat Cummins led Australia's fight with a strong 35 off 43 balls but he was dismissed in the penultimate over of the innings. With 19 runs required off the final over, Matthew Kuhnemann slammed Dasun Shanaka for 14 runs off the first five balls (including three fours); however, he was caught on the final delivery as Sri Lanka registered a thrilling win.

Earlier, Sri Lanka did not have an ideal start, losing Niroshan Dickwella (1), Pathum Nissanka (13) and Kusal Mendis (14) by the time the team scored 34.

It was then Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka who rebuilt the innings for the Lankans. The duo took Aussie bowlers to attack, forming a 101-run stand, which ended after all-rounder Mitchell Marsh sent back Silva to the pavilion for 60 off 61.

On the other hand, Asalanka put up a brave fight against the Australians. He kept one end steady while the wickets kept falling at the other end and smashed his maiden ODI century. He ultimately fell to pacer Pat Cummins for 110 when the team's score was 256. With efforts from Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage (19) and Wanindu Hasaranga (21*), Sri Lanka was able to reach 258 runs before they lost all their wickets.

