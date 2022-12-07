Watch Highlights: Rohit Sharma slams unbeaten half-century vs Bangladesh with dislocated thumb

India crashed to another defeat in their ongoing three-match ODI series vs Bangladesh, losing by five runs in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla in Dhaka. Despite the defeat, there were plenty of positives for India and one of them being Rohit Sharma's swashbuckling batting display.

The India captain didn't bat in his usual opener slot, but entered the chase at No. 9 due to a dislocated thumb. Coming into bat in the fifth delivery of the 43rd over, India were stuck at 208 for seven in their chase of 272 runs. After a slow start to his innings, Rohit finally opened his boundary account in the third delivery of the 46th over, pulling Ebadot Hossain for a six over deep square leg and then the carnage began! Then in the fifth delivery of the over, he once again pulled Ebadot for another six. Then in the final delivery of the over, he displayed a beautiful off-drive through the covers for a sweet four.

With India needing atleast two more sixes in the final two deliveries of the game, the MI star clobbered Mustafizur Rahman for a six and also grabbed his fifty in 27 balls. But then it all came crashing down in the final delivery as Mustafizur bowled a perfect leg-stump yorker and Rohit could only dig it out. India managed to reach 266 for nine and Rohit's unbeaten half-century added to Shreyas Iyer's knock of 82 and Axar Patel's 56. Rohit's innings also included three sixes and five fours.

Here are the highlights of Rohit's unbeaten knock of 51 runs of 28 balls:

Ebadot Hossain was in good bowling form for Bangladesh and took three wickets. Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan bagged two dismissals each.

Initially, Bangladesh posted 271 for seven in 50 overs, with Mehidy slamming an unbeaten century of 100 runs off 83 balls. Meanwhile, Mahmuduallah smacked 77 runs off 96 balls. Washington Sundar was in good bowling form for the visitors and took three wickets, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj bagged two scalps each.

