Watch: 'I pray you become the first Indian to do that' - Gavaskar's stirring speech as Pujara plays his 100th Test

India's star batter Cheteshwar Pujara was felicitated by India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar as the 35-year-old became only the 13th player from the country to take part in 100 Test matches. Pujara reached the feat during the second Test of the ongoing series against Australia. The batter, who has been an integral member of the Indian Test team for many years now, has been key to the side's memorable wins at home and abroad, including the twin series victories in Australia, as well as the series against England in 2021.

As Pujara reached his 100th Test, Gavaskar presented him a special cap, and delivered a stirring speech lauding the India batter. The former India captain praised Pujara on “putting his body on the line” for the side, further adding that it felt he took the Indian flag with him whenever he “went out to bat.”

“When we are playing as kids growing up, whether we are playing at home, down the streets and maidans, we all dream of playing for India. It's an unbelievable feeling and you want to do that over and over again. You need a lot of hard work, determination, self-belief to lift yourself up from lean periods, and then stay focussed on getting the job done. When you go out to bat, it's as if you're taking the India flag with you. You've put your body on the line for India,” Gavaskar told Pujara in the felicitation ceremony, which was also attended by Puajra's wife and father, as well as the members of India squad.

Gavaskar also conveyed a special wish for Pujara as he presented him the cap.

“You've taken the blows, you got up, and you made bowlers earn your wicket. Every sngle run you scored is a big plus for India. You've been a role model for waht hard work, self-belief, and dreams can do. Welcome to the 100th Test club, and I wish and pray you that you become the first Indian to score a big hundred in your 100th Test and lay the foundation for yet another win in Delhi,” said Gavaskar.

India are leading the four-match Test series 1-0, having registered a dominant victory over Australia in the opening match in Nagpur.

