Watch: 'I wasn't living up to my expectations in T20Is. But you gave me confidence': Gill's heartfelt message for Hardik

It was an exemplary performance from Team India's star youngster Shubman Gill, as he remained unbeaten on 126 in the final T20I of the series against New Zealand on Wednesday. Thanks to his brilliant knock in the series decider, India clinched a mammoth 168-run victory in the match, attaining their highest-ever win by margin of runs in the format. India bowled the visitors out on merely 66 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, taking the series 2-1.

Shubman Gill was the star of the night as he smashed 12 fours and seven sixes en route to his 126*, which is also the highest score by an Indian in a T20I innings. However, it hadn't been an easy start for Gill in the format; having made his T20I debut in India's first match of the calendar year against Sri Lanka, the 23-year-old opener had only 76 runs to his name in five matches.

There were calls to replace Gill with the explosive Shubman Gill but Hardik Pandya, the Indian captain – who also leads Gill in Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans – kept his faith in the right-handed opener. Following the game, Gill thanked Pandya and the team management for backing him throughout the rough start.

“I didn't do well up to my expectations in T20s. So I was eager to do well. You gave me the confidence before the match. Before I went to the game, you told me match se pehle ki jaise main khelta hu vaise hi khelo (before the match, you asked me to keep faith in my game). Vo chhoti chhoti cheez help karti hai (those small things help) when I know I don't have to do anything extra, or anything that's not me. that helped today. The way I practice, the way my dad made me practice, I think 90 percent credit goes to him,” Gill told Pandya in a post-match chat.

Gill also recalled how Hardik Pandya continually kept the former's aggression in check throughout their time at the crease during the third T20I.

“To be able to play how I play, I've to be very mentally clear. That's what you told me. Every time I hit a six, he (Hardik) came and told me hold your shape. You don't have to do anything extra. Don't try to go too hard. Every ball, he kept reminding me. Especially in the last over against Santner. I was in the zone, I was hitting. I thought maybe I will go for him. But you told me to hold myself back, and to target the other bowlers. Because he had been bowling well. Tactically and technically, it was a near-perfect game for me,” said Gill.

