Watch: Iftikhar Ahmed smashes 6 in final-over thriller vs New Zealand as Babar-led Pakistan send early World Cup warning

Published on Oct 14, 2022 02:24 PM IST

Quick-fire knocks from Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed guided Babar Azam-led Pakistan to an impressive win over New Zealand in the triangular series final on Friday.

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed, left, celebrates with batting partner Babar Azam (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed powered Babar Azam-led Pakistan to an impressive win over New Zealand in the triangular series final contested at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. Serving a timely reminder ahead of the upcoming edition of the ICC World T20 2022, Babar's Pakistan side outclassed New Zealand in their final T20I appearance prior to the showpiece event.

Joining forces with an in-form Nawaz, explosive batter Iftikhar completed a successful run-chase for the Green Army in the 20-over contest. Iftikhar smoked a massive six to finish things off in style as Pakistan won the final-over thriller by 5 wickets. Fans and followers of the Green Army were quick to salute the batting brilliance of Iftikhar and Nawaz following Pakistan's memorable win over last year's World Cup runners-up - New Zealand.

Talking about the recently concluded encounter between New Zealand and Pakistan, Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson scored a sublime half-century to help the hosts in registering a challenging target in the 20-over contest. Williamson's 38-ball 59 and Glenn Phillips' gritty 22-ball 29 guided the Black Caps to 163-7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Mohammad Rizwan played a crucial knock of 34 off 29 balls while Pakistan skipper Babar was dismissed for 15 (14) during the run chase at Christchurch. Staging Pakistan's fightback in the tri-series final, Nawaz smashed 38 off 22 balls while Iftikhar chipped in with 14-ball 25 as Pakistan secured a famous win over the hosts.

Pakistan's Nawaz was named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics against the Black Caps. New Zealand's Michael Bracewell took home the Player of the Series award. "The way the team played well, all credit to them. Started well with the ball, and especially the death over were very good. Batters were great, especially the middle order who did their job. The way Nawaz and Haider are playing, outstanding," Pakistan skipper Babar said after the match.

