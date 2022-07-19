Watch: Imam-Ul-Haq bizarrely out stumped by Dickwella during SL vs PAK 1st Test, Twitter calls him 'foolish, lazy'

Pakistan batter Imam-Ul-Haq on Tuesday suffered a bizarre dismissal during the second session on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. After being set a mighty target of 342 in the series opener, Pakistan openers Imam and Abdullah Shafique started on a promising note, carrying the visitors to 68 runs without a loss at the end of the fourth morning. But Sri Lanka managed to get their first breakthrough, courtesy of a “lazy” Imam as Pakistan lost their first wicket in the sixth over after lunch. (Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live score, 1st Test, Day 4)

It happened during the 29th over of Pakistan's chase of 342 when spinner Ramesh Mendis was up against Imam. The batter was beaten by one that left him with bounce. Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella immediately checked the bails off and immediately appealed. None of the team members were certain of a stumping possibility and hence remained uninterested while Dickwella looked at the square-leg umpire and appealed again.

The decision was soon sent to the third umpire and Rod Tucker looked at the possible stumping from all angles as he needed conclusive evidence. The square angle showed that the backfoot was off the ground as Imam dragged it. Tucker looked at it frame by frame before agreeing to the appeal as the giant screen displayed 'OUT'.

Shortly after Imam's dismissal, Pakistan lost their second wicket as Azhar Ali was dismissed in the 40th over while Shafique notched up his fifth Test fifty.

Earlier, Dinesh Chandimal's 94 off 139 and Kusal Mendis' knock of 76 runs off 126 deliveries helped Sri Lanka amass a second-innings total of 337 after taking a slender four-run lead in the first innings.

