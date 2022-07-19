Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live score, 1st Test, Day 4
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live score, 1st Test, Day 4

SL vs PAK 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score: Dinesh Chandimal superb knock out Sri Lanka on the driver's seat in the series opener against Pakistan. With the hosts' lead nudging 350, Pakistan would need to pull off a record chase to win this match. The highest successful run chase in Galle is 268 for four by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019. On Day 4, the Babar Azam-led side's first priortiy will be to bowl Sri Lanka out as early as possible and then put up a solid opening partnership to make this match interesting.

Follow Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Score

Sri Lanka XI: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

