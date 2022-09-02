Watch: India fan tells Afridi 'aap nahi khele achha laga' after Asia Cup game; Pakistan star's reaction is absolute gold

Team India had registered a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the first clash between both sides since the last year's T20 World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led team folded Pakistan on 147 in the Asia Cup encounter on Sunday, and then chased down the target with two balls to spare. Hardik Pandya was the star of the game with both bat and ball, as he picked three wickets and remained unbeaten on 33 off 17 deliveries, sealing India's victory with a six.

Pakistan felt the absence of Shaheen Afridi in the game, who is currently out with a knee injury. Afridi sustained the injury during Pakistan's Test match against Sri Lanka last month, and even as he remained with the side throughout their international commitments, Afridi failed to recover in time for the continental tournament.

In Afridi's absence, Naseem Shah gave India an early blow when he dismissed opener KL Rahul on a first-ball duck; however, Naseem suffered with cramps towards the end of the game and couldn't bowl to the best of his abilities due to the pain.

As Pakistan faced a defeat in the game, an Indian fan's interaction with Shaheen Afridi went viral on Instagram. During his meeting with the Pakistan pacer, the fan can be heard saying, “Aap nahi khele, achha laga. Bach gaye.” Afridi laughed at the fan's comment as both posed for a picture.

Watch:

Before the game against India, Afridi had met with a number of Indian players including Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul, as they discussed his injury status. Afridi also wished Kohli for a swift return to form, as the latter made a comeback to international cricket with the Asia Cup after over a month's break from the game.

Pakistan will face Hong Kong in a must-win game to secure the fourth and final place in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup. India, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka have already qualified for the next round.

