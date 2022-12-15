Watch: India get ‘5 penalty runs’ after Bangladesh fielder's error results in rare event on cricket field

Team India resumed their innings on Day 2 of the first Test match against Bangladesh, from overnight score of 278/6 in 90 overs. They lost Shreyas Iyer, who perished quicky after scoring 86 runs and India were 293/7. But Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav stitched a good partnership to take the score past 350 without losing another wicket. During the partnership, Ashwin brought up his 13th half century in Test matches.

As India's innings got underway, what caught the attention of fans was the visitors awarded with five penalty runs for Bangladesh's mistake in the field. In the 112th over of the innings which was being bowled by Taijul Islam, R Ashwin got an edge off the second delivery and the ball went past first slip to the third man region. In the throw that followed, the ball hit the helmet placed behind the wicketkeeper and Team India were awarded five penalty runs. A video of the moment in the match got viral on social media and can be watched here.

The ongoing two-match Test series against hosts Bangladesh, is critical for Team India in its bid to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India are currently placed at the fourth position, with 52.08 PCT (%) in the table for ICC World Test Championship 2021 - 2023. Australia and South Africa are currently placed at the first and second positions respectively in the points table.

Captain Rohit Sharma is not playing the 1st Test match as he is down with a finger injury sustained during the third One-Day International(ODI) between India and Bangladesh. KL Rahul is the stand-in skipper as suspense prevails over Rohit's participation in the second Test too.

