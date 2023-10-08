Watch: India hit with insane 2019 WC semi-final flashback as Starc, Hazlewood inflict stunning top-order rout in Chennai

Team India was in for a rude shock as it came out to bat on a seemingly straightforward 200-run chase in its opening match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia in Chennai. Rohit Sharma's men had made a strong start against Australia in Chennai; the Indian bowlers had delivered a brilliant performance, with spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin collectively taking six wickets as Australia were bowled out for 199. However, it was the Australian pacers who struck early in India's innings, causing setbacks after setbacks in the very first two overs.

Ishan Kishan (R) walks back after being dismissed for first-ball duck(Hotstar)

The Indian openers, Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma, found themselves in hot water early on. It was Mitchell Starc who dismissed Ishan Kishan with a testing delivery on the batter's very first ball of the innings. Kishan's shot selection came under scrutiny as he chased a wide delivery outside off, resulting in a thick outside edge that was comfortably caught by Cameron Green at first slip. Rohit Sharma, visibly displeased with Kishan's dismissal, couldn't provide the stability India needed as he fell victim to Josh Hazlewood next.

Hazlewood produced a delivery that moved in sharply, and Rohit played the wrong line, getting struck on the pad. The initial appeal was upheld by the on-field umpire, and although Rohit opted for a review, the decision stood "umpire's call," confirming his dismissal. To compound India's woes, Shreyas Iyer attempted an audacious cover drive off the final ball of Hazlewood's over but only managed to hand an easy catch to David Warner, leaving India reeling at 2/3.

This start to the Indian innings was eerily similar to their last ODI World Cup match against New Zealand – in the semi-final of the 2019 edition – when the side lost its first three wickets with just 5 runs on the board. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli were the ones to depart at the time, as India eventually faced a narrow loss to bow out of the tournament.

Watch all 3 dismissals here:

The stunned crowd at the stadium was in total silence as their hopes now rested on the shoulders of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who were tasked with the challenging job of rebuilding India's innings.

Jadeja, Kuldeep star in first innings

Jadeja became the nemesis among Indian spinners for Australia on a tacky Chepauk track as India rolled over Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs. Jadeja, who knows the track like the back of his hand, courtesy his decade-plus association with Chennai Super Kings, took 3 for 28 in 10 overs as the slowness of the surface and subtle variations used by the all-rounder became Australia’s undoing.

Ravichandran Ashwin (2/34 in 10 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/42 in 10 overs) also played their parts to perfection.

