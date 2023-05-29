Watch: IPL fans furious after viral video of 'leaking' roof at Narendra Modi Stadium draws flak before GT vs CSK final

Ahmedabad's notorious weather turned the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final into a Sunday of rain pain in Gujarat. Heavy rains in Ahmedabad forced the summit clash of the IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) into a reserve day. The final will be contested at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Fans complained about a roof leak at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Twitter(Twitter)

On a day when the IPL 2023 final was postponed due to rain, cricket fans also complained about a roof leak at the Narendra Modi Stadium on social media. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, a fan shared visuals in which spectators can be seen dodging water pouring through gaps in the stadium roof. "People who are asking for closed roof stadiums have a look at the pillars and roofs of the biggest stadium and the richest cricket board leaking," the Twitter user captioned the post.

The viral video has garnered the attention of netizens on social media. "Poor experience. In stadium and outing stadium too!! Allotted parking were under mud n became swimming pool. Underdeveloped area beside stadium," one user shared his experience. “What an amazing experience I had today and this stadium wants to host the Wc final,” another user added.

The refurbished Motera Stadium was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium in 2021. Closed for renovation in 2015, the world's largest cricket stadium can now accommodate 1.32 lakh spectators. Interestingly, the world’s largest cricket arena is also the second-largest sports stadium in the world. The Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to be the venue for the final of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Talking about the blockbuster meeting between GT and CSK, relentless rains delayed the match toss before officials moved the final to the reserved day in Ahmedabad. If the match between GT and CSK doesn't start by 12:06 AM which is the cut-off time, then there will be a five-overs per-side contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As per multiple reports, there is a full possibility of a 40-over match at the venue on Monday. Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will be named champions if the IPL 2023 is washed out on reserve day.

