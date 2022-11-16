Watch: Ireland women cricketers erupt in joy after series win over Pakistan

Ireland women defeated hosts Pakistan 2-1 in the three match T20I series. With the series tied at 1-1 after first two matches, Ireland won the decider by 34 runs on Wednesday. Ireland batted first and scored 167/4 in 20 overs, with Gaby Lewis hitting a quickfire 71 runs off 46 balls. Chasing the target of 168 runs, Pakistan were bowled out for 133/10 in 18.5 overs.

The stupendous series win brought cheers to the Ireland Women who celebrated the victory in their team bus. Ireland Women’s Cricket tweeted a video of the jubilant which soon got viral on social media. The video was captioned as: "The singing has started. Just can’t get enough."

In the third and final T20I on Wednesday, Ireland skipper Laura Delany performed well with the ball as she picked 3/20 in just 2.5 overs. She was joined by Arlene Kelly who also picked three wickets in the match. However, the player of the match was awarded to Lewis for her match winning half century. Lewis also received the player of the tournament award as she scored 144 runs in the series at an impressive average of 72.00.

For Pakistan, opener Javeria Khan was the highest scorer as she scored a half-century and controlled Pakistan's chase till she was dismissed as the fourth wicket. After Javeria's dismissal, it was downhill for Pakistan as they lost wickets in quick succession and eventually lost the match. All-rounder Nida Dar was the second-highest scorer as she hit 26 runs in the match.

Earlier, Ireland women had won the first T20I by six wickets but Pakistan women had levelled things up with a six-wicket win in the second match to push the series into a decider.

Ireland, however had lost to Pakistan 0-3 in the three match ODI series which also took place during the tour.

