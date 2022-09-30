Watch: Irfan Pathan smashes three incredible sixes to seal a stunning win for India Legends against Australia Legends

They say a classy cricketer might get old but doesn't forget the art of scoring runs. Cricket fans witnessed a vintage Irfan Pathan knock as the former all-rounder smashed 37 runs off just 12 balls to win the semi-final for India Legends in Road Safety World Series T20 2022. In his fiery innings, he smacked the Australia Legends bowlers for four gigantic sixes and two fours while registering a strike rate of 308.33. Courtesy Pathan's blitzkrieg, India Legends chased down the target of 172 and became the first finalist of the tournament.

Pathan came to the crease when India Legends were under pressure at 125/5 in 15.4 overs, needing 47 more runs to win in remaining 26 balls. He broke the shackles with a six off Dirk Nannes in the 17th over. When Nannes came in to bowl again in the 19th over, the left handed batter started off aggressively with a six off the very first ball. He followed that up with another huge six to long-on and put the Aussie bowler under immense pressure. Rattled by the Indian batter's onslaught, Nannes bowled a wide on next ball. But the 37-year old didn't hold himself back and hit the third six on Australian's third legal delivery. The three sixes released all the pressure off India legends and brought the match under their control.

Some fantastic six hitting by Irfan Pathan in RSWS. pic.twitter.com/CnTyOKHdDI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 29, 2022

In the next over, Pathan hit a four off Brett Lee to win the match for India Legends, with five wickets in hand. The player of the match award, however, was won by Naman Ojha who smashed an unbeaten 90 off just 62 deliveries and played the anchor role as wickets tumbled around him.

Australia legends' captain Shane Watson gave a terrific all-round performance with 30 runs off 21 balls and also took two crucial wickets but his efforts went in vain.

India Legends will face the winner of the other semi-final between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends. The final match will be played in Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Oct 01, Saturday.

