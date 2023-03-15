Watch: Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green turn reporters, interview each other in unusual 'press conference' ahead of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians secured a brilliant win over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League on Tuesday, registering their fifth win on the trot in the edition. With their victory, MI secured a berth in the playoffs but will be aiming for a top-place finish and earn a direct qualification to the final of the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur, the MI captain, shined once again for the side as she scored 51 off just 30 deliveries, playing a key role in the side reaching 162/8 in 20 overs. In the run-chase, Giants endured a batting collapse as the side could only score 107/9.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of WPL marked MI's achievement with a video of the franchise's men's team players – Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green – taking part in a mock-press conference where they discuss the women's team's win over Giants. Green was signed by the Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Indian Premier League auction, triggering an intense bidding war and fetching INR 17.50 crore.

Green asked Ishan about the MI women's team's performances in the WPL so far, while the Indian wicketkeeper-batter also asked Green about the Australia star's thoughts on representing the franchise in his debut season.

Mumbai Indians endured their worst season in the Indian Premier League last year, as the side finished at the bottom of the table with four wins in 14 matches. Ahead of the 2023 edition, MI received a massive setback when it was reported that Jasprit Bumrah, one of the side's major bowlers, could be ruled out of the entire season due to a back injury.

Bumrah hasn't played in a competitive match since September last year; it is further reported that Bumrah could also miss the World Test Championship final in June, where India will take on Australia at The Oval.

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2023 campaign on April 2 when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

