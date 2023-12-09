Watch: Jasprit Bumrah bowls full-throttle in nets against KL Rahul ahead of India return for South Africa Test series

After a break from the ODI World Cup campaign, Jasprit Bumrah has begun his preparations for the all-important Test series in South Africa. Post the World Cup final loss against Australia, Bumrah, along with most regulars, were rested for the five-match Australia T20I series at home, while for the fast bowler, the period of break was extended for the duration of the two white-ball away series against South Africa as well. Bumrah has been named in India's two-match Test series against the Proteas.

This will be Jasprit Bumrah's third appearance for a Test series in South Africa

This was the first period of break Bumrah received as part of workload management post his return from a long injury layoff. Earlier in August, he made an international comeback after exactly a year during which he had missed the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup in 2022, and the Border-Gavaskar series, IPL, and World Test Championship this year. Bumrah was however top-notch on his return in the Ireland T20I series as captain before scripting a stellar campaign in the World Cup. He was exceptional in the World Cup final as well where he had picked two quick wickets to send Australia three down in defending 240 before Travis Head raced away with the game and the title with his record knock of 137.

Bumrah has now shifted his focus to red-ball cricket. The series in South Africa will in fact be his maiden appearance in the format since July 2022 where he had played in England, and had featured as a skipper in Rohit Sharma's stead.

Sharing a video on Instagram on Saturday, Bumrah was seen bowling at full-throttle in the nets against KL Rahul. The wicketkeeper-batter was rested for the Australia contest and the South Africa T20I series post the World Cup, but will be in action for the ODI series against the Proteas where he will feature as a captain.

South Africa holds a very special country for Bumrah, who had begun his Test career with the 2018 tour, picking 14 wickets in three Tests, included a five-wicket haul. In the 2021, when he returned to South Africa for another three-match contest, Bumrah, having evolved into a leader of the pace attack, picked 12 wickets, also including a five-wicket haul, in India's 1-2 series loss.

