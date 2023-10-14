Watch: Bumrah shatters Rizwan and Shadab's stumps with dream deliveries to leave Pakistan clueless in World Cup 2023

For a moment on Saturday, the seemingly packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad had gone silent. The confident strokes and occasional boundaries from Pakistan captain Babar Azam and in-form batter Mohammad Rizwan had grown increasingly frustrating for the crowd and for Team India in the blockbuster World Cup 2023 match. But the agony was only for a brief while as Pakistan incurred a horrifying middle-order collapse to lose seven wickets in 63 balls for only 32 runs. And while it was Mohammed Siraj that provided the crucial breakthrough with the dismissal of Babar, it was the dream deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah that stole the show. (India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2023)

Jasprit Bumrah's dream deliveries leave Pakistan clueless in World Cup 2023 match

Bouncing back from the dismissal opener Imam-ul-Haq right after the powerplay, Babar and Rizwan, who had once stitched a 152-run unbeaten stand in 2021 World T20 to script Pakistan's first ever win in World Cups against India, put together a 82-run stand, threatening India of a probable 300-run target. The skipper in fact managed his first ever fifty against India in ODIs and first in the tournament as well, but his happiness was short-lived as Siraj removed him in the delivery after he reached the half century mark. Kuldeep Yadav then dismissed Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed successively two overs later before Bumrah cast his spell.

In the final ball of the following over, Bumrah dished out a slower off-cutter on good length which spun back in off the track sharply. Rizwan was undone by the lack of pace on the ball and by the sharp movement off the deck as the ball went past the inside edge and rattled against the stumps leaving the batter utterly dumfounded.

In his next over, against Shadab, Bumrah bowled another slower one on length, outside off, and angled it in sharply. The batter stuck to the crease and looked to fend it off, but the ball beat the outside edge and hit the top of off. Shadab stood there for a while before making his way back to the dug out having scored just 2 off five.

Pakistan were eventually dismissed for 191 with Ravindra Jadeja picking up the final wicket, of that of Haris Rauf.

