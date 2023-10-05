Watch: Jos Buttler's witty answer to absurd 'Broad, Anderson' query before World Cup opener vs NZ is pure gold

For the first time ever in history, England head to an ODI World Cup as defending champions, but it seems captain Jos Buttler doesn't like the ring to it. Putting the 2019 World Cup hail behind, Buttler admitted that England are "in exactly the same position as every other team." But Buttler's men are among the heavy favourites, alongside hosts India, to retain the trophy given their stellar white-ball revolution over the last few years which in fact led to their twin trophy wins in ODI and T20 World Cup (2022). England's Jos Buttler during a press conference(REUTERS)

On Thursday, England will open their campaign against New Zealand, the same team whom they beat to claim the title four years back, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the big game, Buttler faced a rather bizarre and ill-researched question on the England squad. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the captain was asked by a reporter on the impact on England's bowling with no James Anderson in the World Cup squad and Stuart Broad recently retired.

Veteran England pacer Anderson last played an ODI match in 2015, in a World Cup match that year against Australia in Wellington. He has since shifted his focus completely on red-ball cricket and continues to be an active member of the side even at 41. Broad, on the other hand, lasted a year longer, having played his last ODI game in 2016. Following the footsteps of Anderson, he too shifted his attention on Test cricket with the duo having emerged as the most threatening new-ball pair in the longest format. Broad later announced his retirement in July this year.

Given their long absence from the format, eight years to be precise, Buttler could have mocked the reporter for the absurd query, but he rather handled it with a witty reply.

Calmly smiling back, he said: “I think Jimmy is still available for selection. He has not played since 2015 and I don't think Stuart has either even though he has retired. Those two guys unfortunately won't be a part of this tournament. But yes we do have a really good side of fast bowlers, spinners - a nicely-balanced team.”

Given the long format of the tournament, if Buttler can maintain the same composure throughout as England take on some of the other title favourites in their campaign, they could end up retaining the trophy as well.

