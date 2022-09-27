Watch: Kerala crowd goes wild as Suryakumar shows Samson's picture on his mobile; Rajasthan Royals' caption is pure gold

After convincing win over Australia in the three-match T20I series in Hyderabad on Sunday, Team India reached Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram, for the first of the three T20Is against South Africa which begins from Wednesday onwards. However, Kerala crowd will miss their local hero, Sanju Samson, who was not picked in the Indian team for the series. But Suryakumar Yadav ensured that they don't miss their superstar with a unique gesture and Rajasthan Royals reacted to the video by sharing it on their Twitter handle with an epic caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Suryakumar is seen sitting in the team bus when crowd in Thiruvananthapuram cheer for the India batter. Suryakumar immediately shows the picture of Samson on his mobile phone to the crowd and they simply go berserk.

ALSO READ: Kapil Dev's blunt take on 'Spirit of Cricket' debate after Deepti Sharma run-out: 'There should be a simple rule...'

Rajasthan Royals shared the video with the caption, "RR Admin since 2013:" Samson had joined the Royals back in 2013 for a three-year stint before joining the Delhi franchise of the Indian Premier League. He returned to Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and was later named the skipper in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, other Indian teammates R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal also had pulled off the same. Sharing an image of the Kerala crowd, both the cricketers tagged Samson in their Instagtam stories.

Despite being backed by India captain Rohit Sharma earlier this year for a place in the Indian T20I team, Samson was offered limited opportunities before missing the squad for both Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

"It really does get challenging. Finding a place in the Indian team is really challenging. There is a lot of competition around, even among players who are in the team now. When these things happen, it is important to focus on myself," Samson had said, as quoted by PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON