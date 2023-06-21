Watch: Khawaja hits back at Robinson with brutal 'batsman' jibe in reignited verbal spat, Anderson forced to intervene

The first Test of Ashes 2023 saw a dramatic finish, with Australia registering a two-wicket win over England at Edgbaston. Pat Cummins played a match-winning knock in the second innings, as he remained unbeaten on 44 and forged an unbeaten 55-run partnership alongside no.10 Nathan Lyon (16*), steering the visitors to a famous win. The intense clash between the two historic rivals, though, was bound to flare tempers as well, and during the fifth day, England's Ollie Robinson and Australia opener Usman Khawaja came at loggerheads once again.

James Anderson (2nd from right) diffused the tension between Ollie Robinson and Usman Khawaja(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Robinson appeared to verbally abuse Khawaja during the first innings after he dismissed the Australia opener and on Tuesday, the duo seemed to be taking on each other again; only this time, Khawaja didn't settle at the receiving end. The Australia batter could be seen mouthing off Robinson that prompted the English bowler to charge towards Khawaja before James Anderson, the veteran England pacer, diffused the tensions.

According to the English press, Robinson began the argument with Khawaja to which the Aussie batter replied, ‘that’s why you are not a batsman', thus triggering the altercation.

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The start of Day 5 was delayed due to incessant rains in Birmingham and it seemed England had an upper hand in the game due to overcast conditions. Ben Stokes' men looked in cruise control for the majority of the day as well, reducing Australia to 209/7 in the 281-run chase.

However, Cummins kept his calm as he forged partnerships with Alex Carey (20) and Lyon to steer Australia home.

Following the game, Cummins stated that the side will follow the similar approach as it has been ever since he took over as captain.

"I think win or lose, we're pretty comfortable on how we go about it," Cummins said after Australia's win.

"We've been really good for the last 20 Test matches over a couple of years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Winning is nice, but I think we're at our best when we play at our own pace and our own tempo.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON