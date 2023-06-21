AB draws colossal 'Dhoni' comparison with Bazball, Sehwag reveals 'new Mr. Cool' in sensational reaction to Ashes Test

The opening Test of the Ashes series witnessed a thrilling end, with Australia registering a dramatic two-wicket victory at the Edgbaston. Chasing 281, Pat Cummins (44*) played a captain's knock after the visitors were put in a spot of bother in the run-chase. The side was left reeling at 209/7 when Cummins joined Alex Carey at the crease; Australia had just lost the crucial wicket of in-form batter Usman Khawaja (65) but Cummins remained composed, forging partnerships with Alex Carey (20) and Nathan Lyon (16*) to steer the Aussies to a famous win. Pat Cummins (L) celebrates after scoring the winning runs in Ashes 1st Test; MS Dhoni in the IPL 2023; Ben Stokes during the 1st Test(Reuters/IPL)

The former cricketers on Twitter were also thrilled with the quality of cricket on display. Almost immediately after Cummins hit the winning runs, former India opener Virender Sehwag lauded both sides, while also stating that it was “one of the best” Tests he had seen in recent times.

“What a Test Match. One of the best I have seen in recent times. Test cricket is Best Cricket. Was a gutsy decision by England to declare just before close on Day 1, especially considering the weather. But Khawaja was outstanding in both innings and @patcummins30 is the new Mr. Cool in Test cricket. What an innings under pressure and that partnership with Lyon was one to remember for a long time,” Sehwag wrote.

India's leading off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin drew a parallel with the 2005 Ashes series, which is considered as one of the greatest Test series in cricket history. England had defeated a star-studded Australian team 2-1 in the series at the time.

“2005 Ashes feel to this test series so far. #Ashes2023,” wrote Ashwin.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, who has remained fairly active on his Twitter profile throughout the first Ashes Test, congratulated both sides on the “fantastic” game of cricket.

“Wow! What a fantastic game of Cricket. Run rate still good! Well played both team! Test Cricket at its best,” wrote the South African batting great.

In another tweet, de Villiers also tried to make sense of England's declaration decision, while also drawing a comparison with MS Dhoni's captaincy in the Indian Premier League.

"I never looked at the Birmingham weather leading up to this Test match. The way England played now makes sense. Call it what you want, some say Bazz Ball, I just think it’s smart Cricket. The best teams are prepared to adapt and play situations in a way that’ll ultimately put them in a winning position more often than the rest, whether that’s by making bold declarations or playing reverse sweeps a lot, whatever it takes.

“The only way to make it impactful is to have a complete buy in from every individual, no ego’s, no stats driven players, just a full on buy in to be the best team in the world. That’s how I see the Eng team play atm. Also saw that with MSD and co. in the IPL,” de Villiers said.

The second Test of the series begins June 28 at the iconic Lord's in London.

