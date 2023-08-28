Watch: Kieron Pollard destroys 19-year-old spinner with four humongous 100m sixes in CPL 2023

Kieron Pollard is regarded as one of the best in business when it comes to T20s and fans enjoyed another “Pollard special” in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday. The former West Indies skipper smashed an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls, helping Trinbago beat Patriots by six wickets.

Kieron Pollard returned unbeaten on 37 off 16 balls

Pollard walked out to bat when Trinbago were reduced to 105/3 in 11.3 overs while chasing 179. Accelerating his innings gradually, Pollard smoked 19-year-old spinner Izharulhaq Naveed for four consecutive maximums in the 15th over, changing the entire complexion of the match.

Pollard dispatched the balls over 100 meters on most occasions as 28 runs came from the over. The first maximum was dispatched for 101m, and he followed it with another 107m, 102, and 95 metere sixes. When the over started Trinbago required 59 runs off 36 balls and Pollard was batting on three after facing six deliveries.

Trinbago eventually chased down the target with 17 balls to spare.

Apart from Pollard, Nicholas Pooran scored a smashing 61 off 32 balls, which featured five 4s and four 6s.

Pollard slams new red card rule

The contest also saw red card being used for the first time in cricket as Trinbago were penalised for slow over-rate, forcing captain Kieron Pollard to send off Sunil Narine. As per the new rules laid by CPL, a team will be given a red card if they fall behind the over rate. The spinner had by then completed his quota of four overs, with figures of 24-3.

"To be honest, it will take away the hard work everyone has done," Pollard said on the broadcast after the game. "We are like the pawns and we are going to do what we are told. We are going to play as fast as we can. If you are penalised for 30-45 seconds in a tournament like this, it is absolutely ridiculous."

Pollard's performance in CPL 2023

Pollard has so far accumulated 71 runs from two innings, scoring at a staggering strike-rate of 229.03. He has so far struck eight maximums.

